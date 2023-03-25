US-NEWS-PA-FACTORY-EXPLOSION-2-PH

PHILADELPHIA — At least two people were killed and five people remain missing after an explosion at a West Reading chocolate factory Friday afternoon that sent a column of black smoke into the sky and rattled the windows of homes four blocks away.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion, said L. Paul Vezzetti, a spokesman for Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which was notified of the explosion around 5 p.m. Friday and is assisting with the aftermath. The company, R.M. Palmer, specializes in hollow chocolate Easter bunnies; the explosion occurred just two weeks before Easter.