At least five different snowmobile crashes occurred across New Hampshire Saturday.
Bethlehem
Around 2:30 a.m., Casey Bourque, 43, of Sanbornton, crashed on a trail off Prospect Street in Bethlehem. He lost control of the machine and struck a telephone pole. He sustained serious injuries and was brought to Littleton Regional Hospital before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.
Gorham
A Rhode Island woman and a young boy were involved in a crash around 9:45 a.m. on Corridor 19. Alexandra Portes De Beltre, 29, of Warwick, failed to make a right turn and went over a steep bank, in which the machine rolled over. De Beltre was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The boy was not injured. Inexperience and inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors.
Berlin
A Massachusetts man was ejected from his snowmobile when a ski struck an exposed rock around 1:45 p.m. on Corridor 12. Daniel Sevigny, 62, of Fitchburg, landed off the trail into some small trees, according to a news release. He was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Inexperience and inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors.
Andover
A Deerfield man crashed while trying to avoid striking a dog around 2:48 p.m. on Primary Trail 345. Eric Maloney, 32, was thrown from his machine as it struck a tree. He was brought to Franklin Regional Hospital.
Stewartstown
A Nashua man drove off trail at 3:30 p.m. on Primary Trail 127 and struck a tree. According to a news release, it appears Ronald Mailloux, 62, got too close to the edge of the trail when a ski got pulled into soft snow causing him to lose control. He had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to Upper-Connecticut Valley Hospital.