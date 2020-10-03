FREMONT - Authorities say operator inexperience and speed were factors in an ATV crash on the Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail that left two people badly hurt Saturday afternoon.
The state Fish and Game Department identified the pair as Jessica James, 37, of Warwick, R.I., and Christopher Baldwin, 38, of Tyngsborough, Mass., and said neither was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.
James was operating the four-wheeler, with Baldwin as her passenger, when she failed to navigate around a barrier and the vehicle went off the trail and rolled down an embankment, Fish and Game said in a news release.
Both riders suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Fish and Game said. James was taken to Exeter Hospital and Baldwin to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment.
Fish and Game said the crash was a reminder that all riders should wear appropriate safety gear, slow down, and operate within their capabilities.