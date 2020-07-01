A Massachusetts man was seriously injured Tuesday when he lost control of his ATV on a trail in Winchester, sailing as high as 6 feet into the air before hitting the ground, Fish and Game officials said.
Moises Baez of Dorchester was taken to Cheshire Medical facility, then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Fish and Game officials said in a news release that Baez had been driving down Old Chesterfield Road near the trailhead of the ATV trail system at "an unsafe speed" about 4 p.m.
"Once he lost control the machine veered off the trail, hitting a berm off trail," the news release states. "This sent the machine and rider into the air. Damage was found in trees roughly 6 feet in the air."
The ATV traveled about 30 feet before coming to rest.
Baez was cited for operating an OHRV to endanger a person, according to Fish and Game. The accident remains under investigation.