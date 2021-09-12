Three people needed to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after a series of all-terrain and utility vehicle crashes in the North Country Saturday.
Two crashes were in Jericho State Park in Berlin, one on the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham and Farr Road in Pittsburg, according to a news release from Fish and Game officials.
The first crash was 11:30 a.m. on Brook Road in Jericho State Park.
Michael Ryan, 31, of Gloucester, Mass., came around a downhill corner and hit the brakes, causing him to lose control of the machine and roll over. The machine pinned him against the ground, according to the news release.
Responders from Fish and Game and Berlin Fire and EMS determined he needed immediate urgent care and called the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter. Ryan was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Speed and inexperience are considered primary factors in the crash.
The second crash took place at 2 p.m. on Moose Road in Jericho State Park.
Nicole Levesque, 36, of Milton, was following another ATV when her ATV got caught in a rut and went into a ditch, causing a rollover. Another ATV operator from a different party found Levesque and called 911.
A Fish and Game conservation officer and Berlin Fire and EMS responded and determined the injuries were serious and helicopter would be needed again.
Levesque was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Berlin Ambulance, where she was picked up by the DHART helicopter for transport to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Investigators consider driver inexperience to be the primary cause of this crash.
Soon after Levesque was taken to the hospital, a third crash took place on the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham.
Henry Sanschagrin, 74, of Gorham, who was riding with his wife, had rolled their machine after pulling to the side of the trail to let another rider pass. He pulled too far off the trail, causing the machine to roll over down an embankment, according to Fish and Game officials.
Sanschagrin and his wife were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for evaluation of injuries by Gorham Fire and Rescue.
The final crash was at 3 p.m. on Farr Road in Pittsburg, but Fish and Game were unable to respond because of an ongoing hiker rescue.
Karen Lane, 59, of Jaffrey, rolled over her ATV, reportedly to prevent hitting a gate. Pittsburg police covered the crash.
She was taken to Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, where DHART was called to transport her. Speed and inattention were contributing factors in this crash, Fish and Game said.