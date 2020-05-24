LITTLETON - A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured in an ATV crash Sunday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Conservation officers responded to a call on the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail, where a side-by-side ATV rolled while turning around near a trailhead shortly before 2 p.m., Fish and Game said in a release.
According to the release, Tyler McDonald, 25, of Attleboro, Mass., was driving the ATV at the time of the crash. Ashley Liebherr, 23, of Norton, Mass., was a passenger and sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury when the ATV rolled, the release said.
Liebherr was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, Fish and Game said.
Based on the preliminary investigation, unreasonable speed and an improper turn appeared to be the primary contributing factors in the crash, according to the release.