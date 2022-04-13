Auburn man seriously injured in Manchester motorcycle crash By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An Auburn man suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle that hit a guardrail on the 101 westbound ramp to I-93 southbound Wednesday in Manchester, state police said.Around 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, state police and Manchester fire personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle crash.Upon arrival, state police reported finding a heavily damaged blue 2006 Yamaha R6 in the breakdown lane.The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Tanner Smith, 20, of Auburn was found down an embankment approximately 100 yards from the motorcycle, police said.Smith failed to negotiate the curve of the on ramp from 101 westbound to I-93 southbound, lost control, hit a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.Manchester fire personnel transported Smith to the Elliot Hospital with serious injuries sustained from the crash.The accident remains under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor, police said.Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper H. Gula atHenry.F.Gula@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2175. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Auburn man seriously injured in Manchester motorcycle crash Hanover Fire Dept. hosts regional training at future home for developmentally disabled +2 Biden cracks down on 'ghost guns' with new rule to tackle gun violence Driver injured after car hits, kills moose in Carroll Good Samaritan hit on Everett Turnpike faces 'long, painful and difficult' road ahead Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in downtown Manchester accident Load more {{title}} Most Popular Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in downtown Manchester accident Man dead after incident with Derry police; state investigating 83-year-old wrong-way driver causes five-car wreck on Everett Turnpike in Nashua Manchester man arrested, charged in case of striking Good Samaritan on Everett Turnpike Officials ID man presumed drowned in the area of Nine Island 21 drivers stopped for failing to comply with Move Over Law Driver injured after car hits, kills moose in Carroll Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries, driver charged with DUI, after pickup hits Conway Public Library Death of an infant under investigation in Somersworth Hiker suffers head injury in fall from Mt. Kearsarge North fire tower Request News Coverage