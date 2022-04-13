An Auburn man suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle that hit a guardrail on the 101 westbound ramp to I-93 southbound Wednesday in Manchester, state police said.

Around 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, state police and Manchester fire personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, state police reported finding a heavily damaged blue 2006 Yamaha R6 in the breakdown lane.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Tanner Smith, 20, of Auburn was found down an embankment approximately 100 yards from the motorcycle, police said.

Smith failed to negotiate the curve of the on ramp from 101 westbound to I-93 southbound, lost control, hit a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Manchester fire personnel transported Smith to the Elliot Hospital with serious injuries sustained from the crash.

The accident remains under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper H. Gula at

Henry.F.Gula@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2175.