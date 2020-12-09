Authorities have identified the homeless Manchester man who died Saturday when his tent caught fire during a snowstorm.
Gary Silver, 64, died of smoke inhalation in a death that state medical examiners determined was accidental, according to a release issued on Wednesday by New Hampshire Fire Marshal Paul Parisi.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but volunteers and fellow homeless people said Silver had obtained a propane heater just days before the fire.
"He was a soft-spoken person and I enjoyed his company," said Richard, a fellow homeless man who said he arrived at the camp minutes after an explosion and saw a plume of smoke.
Richard said the camp, which is on an abandoned rail line behind Willow Street, hosts a tight-knit community, some of whom are veterans.
Silver left his previous living arrangement because of the drug use that went on there, Richard said in an email to the Union Leader.
He said the camp residents are heartbroken over Silver's death. But he said propane tanks are essential to ward off the cold.
"There are people that are trying to help but housing is an issue," he wrote. "You could die from the cold as well as a tragedy and an accident like this."
In his statement, Parisi urged people to follow manufacturer specifications when using a supplemental heating source, clear the area of combustible materials and make sure ventilation is adequate.