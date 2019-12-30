NORTHFIELD -- Authorities have identified the man found dead in a burned Shaker Road garage on Saturday morning as Kenneth Gorrell, age 56.
On-line telephone directories list 354 Shaker Road, the site of the fire, as a residence for Gorrell.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner confirmed Gorrell’s identity, according to a statement issued Monday by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi.
The medical examiner has ruled that Gorrell’s death is not related to the fire, but Parisi’s statement does not specify how Gorrell died.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, Parisi said.
Gorrell’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished the heavily involved fire about 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly said Gorrell used the detached garage as an upholstery shop and would wake sometimes around 2 a.m. to work several hours in the shop.
He said a passerby noticed the fire and banged on the residence until someone answered.
“Our prayers go out to the wife, family and friends,” the chief said. Raffaelly said he has not seen the autopsy report so he did not have information on how Gorrell died.
