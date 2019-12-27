LACONIA — Authorities have identified a 5-year-old boy who police say died under suspicious circumstances on Blueberry Lane.
Dennis Vaughan Jr., died Christmas Eve at 103 Blueberry Lane, No. 67, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner and Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield.
A police dispatcher received a call for medical help from that apartment just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to a log of emergency calls.
A news release said Dennis was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been conducted by New Hampshire’s Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James, but the cause and manner of Dennis’s death are pending further studies and investigation, according to a statement.
