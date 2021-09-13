Many members of the Bow community were on hand at Premier Field at Bow High School on Friday evening to show support for the Ouellette family. The high school football team's game was canceled as they honored their teammate, Nicholas Ouellette.
Authorities have released the name of the Indiana company and driver whose rig, parked on the side of Interstate 89 on Friday, was involved in the fatal crash that killed two sons of a well-liked Bow family.
The rig, which authorities have said was disabled, was registered to Laroche Carrier LLC, which is based in Fort Wayne, Ind., according to Paul Raymond, a spokesman for the state Department of Safety.
The driver was Jeanpaul Kaljoni, 57, also of Fort Wayne.
Authorities have said the truck — a 2018 Volvo with a 53-foot enclosed box trailer — was disabled and parked in the breakdown lane when struck about 8:30 a.m. by an SUV that drifted from the right-hand lane of travel.
Two Bow children — Gavin Ouellette, 6, and Nicholas Ouellette, 16 — were killed in the accident. Their father, Thomas Ouellette, was driving; he was hospitalized with serious but not critical injuries.
Raymond said New Hampshire State Police are continuing their investigation of the accident. He had no additional details about the truck, such as how long it had been parked in the breakdown lane. The investigation could take weeks or even months to complete.
According to the website Quicktransportationsolutions.com, Laroche Carrier is a small, family-owned operation that has been in business since 2011. It hauls general freight and provides service in the Eastern, Southern and Midwestern states, as well as some of the Plains states.
The safety and inspection record showed no serious violations, according to the site.
A message left at a Laroche social media site was not immediately returned.
Hundreds of Bow residents attended a vigil at the high school’s football field Friday night after news of the deaths traveled throughout the Concord suburb. The scoreboard bore the number of Nicholas’ football jersey, 55.
Thomas Ouellette worked as a police officer in Manchester and Weare. He had just started a job with Bow police and was working as the school resource officer at the high school.
No details about funeral arrangements have been released. As of Monday evening, a GoFundMe page had raised $245,000 for the family.