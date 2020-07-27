A search was underway at Kingston State Park Monday night after police received a report of a possible missing 9-year-old boy who told two witnesses that he had “rented a taxi” to bring him to the park, police said.
According to Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr., police and fire personnel responded to the park around 6 p.m. after the child was reported missing by the adult witnesses who told authorities that they last saw him in the water.
Briggs said the witnesses lost sight of the boy at some point and never saw him get out of the water, but became concerned about him and decided to call police.
The witnesses reported that when they spoke with the boy earlier he told them that he had “rented a taxi to bring him from wherever he lived,” Briggs said.
When the witnesses asked the child about his parents’ whereabouts, Briggs said he told them that they were at work.
Briggs said police received no report of a missing child from any parent.
Police, firefighters and other volunteers searched the park and lake, but did not find a child, Briggs said.
State Fish and Game personnel also responded and were still conducting a search around 8:30 p.m.
“We’ve searched the park with no results as of yet,” he said.