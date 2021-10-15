Police are looking for a five-year-old boy from Merrimack and his mother, last seen six months ago and never reported missing.
The Department of Children, Youth and Families brought the case of Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, to the attention of law enforcement on Thursday.
According to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, Lewis was not reported missing, but has not been seen by "independent individuals" for six months.
Police are also looking for Lewis' mother, Danielle Dauphinais, 35.
Dauphinais is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be with Joseph Stapf, 30, who police described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Police said Dauphinais and Stapf may be driving a red or maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup with New Hampshire license plate JOJOD78.
Merrimack police ask anyone with information on the wherabouts of Elijah Lewis, Danielle Dauphinais or Joseph Stapf, or the location of their truck, to call the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). Lead Investigator Detective Sergeant Kelly Healey, Major Crime Unit, can be contacted directly at Kelly.A.Healey@dos.nh.gov.