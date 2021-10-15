MERRIMACK - The whereabouts of a five-year-old boy who has been missing for six months has the attention of the state attorney general and state and local police.
According to a press release issued late Friday night, officials requested the public's help in finding Elijah (Eli) Lewis of Merrimack.
"Elijah was last seen by independent individuals approximately six months ago," the release stated. "Elijah’s unknown whereabouts were brought to the attention of authorities by DCYF yesterday, October 14, 2021.
"Elijah was never reported missing to authorities prior to this time."
Officials said they are also looking for Elijah's mother, Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be in the company of Joseph Stapf, 30, described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
The release said Dauphinais and Stapf may be driving a red or maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup with New Hampshire license plate JOJOD78.
Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts, or anyone who knows Danielle Dauphinais or Joseph Stapf’s whereabouts or the location of their truck is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). Lead Investigator Detective Sergeant Kelly Healey, Major Crime Unit, can be contacted directly at Kelly.A.Healey@dos.nh.gov.