A woman who died in a house fire in Seabrook last week has yet to be identified.
State fire officials still don’t have confirmation on the victim’s name from the state Medical Examiner’ Office, which conducted an autopsy on March 11 following the deadly fire at 21 Spruce Court on the night of March 10.
“The identification of the victim from the fatal fire in Seabrook is still being investigated by the N.H. State Medical Examiner's Office. For a variety of reasons, sometimes these investigations take time,” State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said Monday.
The autopsy determined that the female victim, who was unable to escape, died of smoke inhalation.
The home is owned by David Janvrin, according to town property records.
A man was pulled out of the burning home by Seabrook police officer David Hersey and later brought to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of his injuries.
Fire officials have not released the name of the man who was rescued.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.