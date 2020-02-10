CANDIA - A local man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after being overcome by fumes in a garage where he was running a generator after a power outage, authorities said Monday.
The Candia Police Department and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshall’s office identified the man as Kenneth “Dick” Nelson, 77, in a news release Monday, two days after a neighbor found him inside the garage. Results from an autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed Nelson’s death was accidental and caused by acute carbon monoxide toxicity, the release said.
According to the release, Nelson started the generator Friday night after the neighborhood lost power during a winter storm. Nelson returned to the garage late Friday or early Saturday and turned off the generator, which had been running for several hours, then was overcome by the carbon monoxide from the generator’s exhaust, the release said.
State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi reminded New Hampshire residents to be aware of the risks of generators and carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can be lethal. Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure may include a headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting and shortness of breath, according to the release.
“Anytime a generator is going to be used whether it be for a residence, garage or even a bob house, it is important to make sure that the area is well ventilated,” the release said. “Ideally, the generator should be located outside, at least 10 feet away from any opening to the structure, with the exhaust air being expelled in the opposite direction as the enclosed area.”