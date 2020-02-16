GORHAM -- As climbers and alpine and back-country skiing enthusiasts head into the Presidential Range, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center is urging them to be prepared and know the risks they face.
So far this winter season, there have been four recorded avalanches, none resulting in injury and two of which were triggered by humans, said Frank Carus, the lead snow ranger and director of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.
The only such facility in the United States east of the Mississippi River, the Avalanche Center issues daily forecasts from October or November until May each winter season, warning of the avalanche danger in the Presidentials. The Avalanche Center is unique in the country because its snow rangers are also the search-and-rescue first responders once an avalanche occurs.
Carus, who is in his ninth season as a snow ranger, said during a Feb. 13 interview that avalanches happen all the time in New Hampshire, but many go unobserved and unreported.
There are over 70 known avalanche “slide paths” in the Avalanche Center’s coverage area, he said, and many more that have yet to be cataloged.
According to Avalanche.org, produced as part of a partnership between the American Avalanche Association and the U.S. Forest Service National Avalanche Center, avalanches typically occur in the western U.S., in the Rocky Mountains.
There are 25 to 30 fatalities from avalanches each winter, Avalanche.org said, with the majority occurring out west.
Carus warned, however, that avalanches can happen anywhere there’s open terrain, a steep slope and enough snow, including in the Adirondacks of New York State, the Green Mountains of Vermont and even on Mt. Katahdin in Maine.
You don’t even need to be in the mountains to be at risk, said Carus, noting that last year, two people were killed when they were trapped in avalanches of snow from roofs.
He said avalanches kill in two primary ways: asphyxia and trauma; hypothermia is responsible in about 3% to 5% of avalanche deaths.
Hypothermia was what killed Nicholas Benedix, 32, of Campton April 11 on Raymond Cataract on Mount Washington.
The incident report on the Avalanche Center’s website said the Campton man was an experienced skier who had taken an avalanche safety course and was equipped with everything normally needed to ski in an avalanche area, including a survival kit, beacon, probe and shovel.
“Unfortunately,” the report said, “no one was watching from a safe location while he skied the slope, ready to rescue him before time ran out.”
Carus was the first snow ranger to respond and after more than two hours of searching and digging, he located Benedix under some 6 feet of snow.
While hypothermia was the official cause of Bendix’s death, a post-incident analysis also cited cardiac arrest brought on by “circum-rescue collapse,” in which metabolic-waste products pool in the victim’s bloodstream as he or she struggles to get free, then rush into the heart when the person stands up.
Carus said the Avalanche Center has recorded 15 avalanche deaths in the Presidential Range since 1978 and has continually worked to reduce that number, primarily through safety-education programs.
That effort comes as “people are skiing all over the range and in much greater numbers,” said Carus, adding that in the last two years in particular, there’s been “a lot of excitement about back-country skiing.”
Nationwide, he said there has been “only a slight, measurable rise” in the number of avalanches caused by back-country skiers, which Carus attributes to avalanche forecasting and education.
People venturing into the Presidential Range this winter, Carus said, should keep three pieces of advice in mind: Take an avalanche safety class before you go, read the Avalanche Center’s daily forecast and “ski the conditions, not the calendar.”
And, for anyone who observes an avalanche, Carus would like to hear from you.
“It’s super helpful when people do report avalanches,” he said, stressing that “people aren’t doing anything wrong if they trigger an avalanche” and that the information they can provide about the location and nature of the slide can assist the Avalanche Center in its work.