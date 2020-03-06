OSSIPEE — The infant hurt in a Thursday fire is getting better, according to the state fire marshal, as are seven others hurt in the blaze.
The fire at a four-story apartment building on Route 16 in Ossipee Corner has displaced 49 people from their homes. Eight people were hurt, suffering from smoke inhalation, or after jumping or being thrown out of the building, said New Hampshire Fire Marshal Paul Parisi.
Five people were treated and released from Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, Parisi said. But the 1-month-old girl was in critical condition Thursday afternoon, and was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Parisi said two teenagers, a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman, had traumatic injuries after jumping from the upper floors of the building. They were also rushed to Dartmouth-Hitchcock on Thursday.
On Friday evening, a news release from the state fire marshal’s office reported the baby and teenagers are in stable condition.
The fire is still under investigation, but the fire marshal’s office has determined that the fire started in an apartment on the third floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.