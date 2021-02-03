SARGENT’S PURCHASE – The body of an unidentified male backcountry skier was found in Ammonoosuc Ravine Wednesday night. Members of N.H. Fish & Game’s Advanced Search & Rescue Team along with U.S. Forest Service personnel and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Services had been searching for the skier since early afternoon.
The skier's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to a press release from Fish & Game.
He was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night. Reports said he planned to ski either Ammonoosuc Ravine drainage or Monroe Brook drainage on Monday.
A search of multiple trailhead parking lots was conducted Tuesday night in an effort to find the skier's vehicle and confirm he was still in the backcountry. His vehicle was found Wednesday morning in the Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot.
Despite potential avalanche danger, rescue teams hiked up into both the Ammonoosuc Ravine drainage and the Monroe Brook drainage to search for the skier.
"An avalanche beacon signal was detected at approximately 4:30 p.m.," the press release said. "The crew had to dig down approximately 13 feet of packed snow and debris before ultimately discovering the body of the missing skier."
"Backcountry skiing is a risky venture that should only be attempted by the most prepared and experienced skiers," Fish & Game said. "This skier did have years of experience and was prepared, which was evident by his use of an avalanche transceiver, but skiing in avalanche conditions is never recommended and can be extremely dangerous. Without the transceiver, it is possible the skier’s body most likely would not have been located until the snow completely melted in the spring."