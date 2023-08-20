Hiker rescues

Conservation officers were busy Saturday rescuing four hikers, including two from Nashua, from trails on and around Mount Washington, after steady rain and strong winds created winter-like wind chills in the region, officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, staff at Mt. Washington State Park were notified by a group of hikers that two of their party had slowed down “significantly” and may be in need of assistance on Tuckerman Ravine Trail.. At the time, steady rain was falling, blown by winds gusting to 58 mph, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a release, with the windchill at 29 degrees and weather conditions “continuing to deteriorate.”