T HEY WERE Marines and the women who loved them.
This “band of brothers,” who had come to the White Mountains for a weekend of fellowship and fraternity, had served their country with honor and pride.
And that was why the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph that killed seven members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club sparked such grief and outrage across New Hampshire and the nation.
Just before 6:30 p.m. that day, a pickup towing a flatbed trailer allegedly crossed the center line as a group of 15 motorcycles rode east on Route 2 in Randolph, heading for a fundraising event at the American Legion in neighboring Gorham. According to witnesses and investigators, the truck veered into the oncoming lane, mowing down motorcycles and leaving a gruesome trail of carnage before it smashed into a tree and caught fire.
“Make no mistake about it. This was one of the worst tragedies we have ever dealt with in our state,” State Police Col. Christopher Wagner said at a news conference the day after the crash. “This was a mass casualty event.”
The truck driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., had been hired days earlier by Westport Transport Inc., a trucking company in the same city. He was arrested three days after the fatal crash and was later indicted on seven counts each of negligent homicide, impaired negligent homicide and manslaughter, as well as aggravated DWI and reckless conduct.
He has since been held without bail.
Zhukovskyy told state police he was reaching for a drink in the bottom of the center console of his truck just before the crash and took his attention off the road, according to the arrest warrant.
According to court documents filed by prosecutors, blood tests revealed that Zhukovskyy had fentanyl, morphine and cocaine in his system, and he admitted that he had used heroin and cocaine the day of the crash.
The day after his arrest, Zhukovskyy requested medical attention at the Coos County House of Corrections, telling officials there that he was detoxing from “dope and alcohol.” He drank a bottle of Hennessy liquor and used 10 “quarter-sized” bags of heroin a day, he told jail officials, according to the records.
Zhukovskyy’s public defenders dispute the toxicology results and the state’s version of what happened at the jail. They say a report commissioned by the state and shared with the defense found that the collision between the truck and the first motorcycle occurred “directly over the center line,” causing a “catastrophic air loss” in the truck’s left front tire.
Witnessing the crash
Documents filed in both criminal and civil cases reveal the grim timeline leading up to the tragedy — and the grief of those left behind.
Surviving members of the Jarheads club gave harrowing accounts of seeing their friends struck by the truck. Some survived by dumping their bikes on the roadway or into a ditch. One rider said some victims were on fire and he tried to put out the flames.
Several eyewitnesses told investigators they saw the Westfield truck cross over the double yellow line and plow into the line of motorcycles.
Mary Lou Welch was Albert “Woody” Mazza’s common-law wife for 10 years, sharing a home with him in Lee. Their friends thought they were married.
Mazza, 59, was a “founding father” and president of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a group for Marines and elite Navy Corpsmen. It was his place to ride at the front of the line that Friday evening as they made their way to the Legion.
He was the first to die.
Through her attorney, Mary Lou Welch declined a request for an interview. But in a statement, she said she thinks of Woody every day. “I miss our life, I miss my best friend. I miss knowing that with him in my life everything was going to be OK,” she said.
The crash changed everyone involved, Welch said. “We are all trying to cope the best we can with the memories of that night. It’s supposed to hurt less as time goes on, but there are days when it is still very present in my heart and mind.”
“I wish I had a chance to say just one more time I love you.”
Remembering the horror
In a civil lawsuit her attorneys filed last August against Westfield Transport Inc., Welch described the horror of that evening.
Welch and her friend Joyann Morin had decided to follow the motorcycles in a car in case they wanted to leave the Legion earlier than their mates. “As we started to pull onto the road, we heard a big explosion and saw trees on fire and bikes all over the road,” she said.
They started toward the crash scene, but someone stopped them and told them to go back to the motel and call 911. They did that and then ran back to the crash.
“I tried to run up to where I thought Woody would be and I saw a body trapped under the trailer and was trying to figure out if it was Woody or not. Then someone grabbed me and said you cannot go over there.”
The tree-lined, two-lane road looked like a war zone.
“It looked like a bomb had gone off,” Kevin Rousseau, a volunteer Randolph firefighter and a part-time police officer, told The Union Leader that day.
“Everyone was sobbing and crying and screaming,” Welch said in her lawsuit. One of the Jarheads was screaming for help: “Where’s the ambulance and fire trucks, my guys are on fire!”
Welch kept trying to get to Woody. “I just didn’t want him to be alone, but they wouldn’t let me go to him,” she said.
One of the club members was holding her back as she begged him to let her go. “But he wouldn’t and kept saying over and over it will be OK. But it wasn’t and it won’t ever be again,” she said.
Helping the injured
Mazza died that evening along with six others: Michael Ferrazi of Contoocook; Aaron Perry of Farmington; Desma Oakes of Concord; Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I.; and Edward and Joan Corr of Lakeville, Mass.
Welch’s lawsuit described the Jarheads: “These veterans enjoyed riding motorcycles as a band of brothers.”
Joyann Morin’s husband, Joshua, an emergency room nurse from Dalton, Mass., was grievously injured, with a fractured left leg and injuries to his pelvis, ankle, knee and shoulder that required numerous surgeries.
In an interview with The Boston Globe last October, Joshua Morin described seeing the truck strike Mazza and send his friend’s body flying, before hitting him and sending him airborne, too. His helmet saved his life, but his leg was shattered, the bone piercing his jeans, he said.
Morin recalled that two Good Samaritans, one a doctor, stayed with him until first responders arrived.
Travis Hood, a carpenter from Berlin, told the Union Leader last year that he was driving three cars behind the truck when the crash happened. Hood said he used a belt to put a tourniquet on a man with a severely injured leg, apparently Josh Morin. “He was losing a lot of blood and I knew we had to get a tourniquet on him or he’d bleed out,” Hood said.
“I squeezed his hand so hard and said, “Just hang on, bro, you’re a strong guy, you’ll get through this,” Hood said.
The Morins have sued Zhukovskyy and Westfield Transport in Massachusetts, seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost wages and pain and suffering.
Fighting over evidence
As Zhukovskyy’s criminal trial approaches, prosecutors and defense attorneys are battling over whether the court should allow evidence of his allegedly erratic driving in the hours leading up to the fatal crash.
According to court documents, three Littleton firefighters were returning from a call and waiting to enter southbound traffic on I-93 around 5 p.m. that evening when they saw a black truck hauling a trailer with a white car on it coming toward them. As it approached, they saw it cross the white fog line onto the shoulder of the interstate. One firefighter told investigators he thought the truck was going to hit the fire truck, but the driver corrected back into the travel lane just before impact.
An employee at Berlin City Auto Group said a black truck that had dropped off a Toyota RAV-4 around 6 p.m. that evening was driving like “a bat out of hell” as it pulled out of the dealership. Another employee, who came across the fatal crash on his way home, later told investigators he knew it was the same truck he saw moving erratically in his company’s parking lot a short time earlier.
Prosecutors say evidence from these witnesses would show Zhukovskyy “was not fit to be operating a commercial motor vehicle on the afternoon of June 21, 2019, and that his inattention and erratic operation at the time of the fatal collision was not an isolated incident.”
They also want to present evidence of an opioid overdose in Agawam, Mass., on May 5, just weeks before the Randolph tragedy. It took three doses of Narcan that day to revive Zhukovskky, who “then confessed he had snorted three bags of what he believed to be heroin,” according to court documents.
The state also wants to present evidence of a June 3, 2019, crash in Baytown, Texas, in which Zhukovskyy was at the wheel of a tractor-trailer that flipped on its side. He told police he had overcorrected when a car swerved into his lane, and he was not charged.
Zhukovskyy’s public defenders have requested a hearing on that evidence. In court documents filed last week, they said the state is bringing up Zhukovskyy’s alleged past drug use and driving behavior “for no other purpose than to try to unfairly prejudice him to the jury.”
That’s something that state rules of evidence prohibit.
Defense attorneys also said that the Texas accident “bears no resemblance” to what happened in Randolph 18 days later. If the jury heard of that crash, they said, it could base its decision on “outrage,” or an “instinct to punish.”
Officials from state police, the Attorney General’s Office and the Coos County Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the crash anniversary because of the pending criminal trial, which is set for November in Coos County Superior Court.
Steve Mirkin, Zhukovskyy’s public defender, said he did not have his client’s permission to talk about his case.
Honoring the victims
Two weeks after the crash, thousands of motorcyclists from around New England joined the Ride for the Fallen 7, a pilgrimage to the site of the tragedy, where white crosses bore the names of the victims. All along the route, local residents came out to bear witness and wave American flags.
Thousands more gathered a week later for a memorial at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, where Patriots owner Robert Kraft pledged to donate $100,000 to a fund set up for the families of the victims. More than $588,000 has been raised by an online campaign.
Last October, a memorial to the Fallen 7 was unveiled on Route 2, a metal sculpture depicting the five motorcycles ridden by those lost that day.
And for each rider: a pair of silver wings.