The owner of the Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester says the man accused of shooting another man to death was asked to leave his establishment about an hour before the murder, which occurred outdoors on Old Granite Street.
Manchester police say a dispute occurred inside the bar leading to the confrontation out of the street, in which one man shot another multiple times.
“It was not like there was a fight that spilled into the road and that happened,” owner Al Fleury said during a phone interview Sunday morning.
The Goat, which replaced Club ManchVegas, opened in October 2021.
“It’s unfortunate for sure,” Fleury said. “You don’t want to hear about any of that stuff. It’s just sad that it is happening in New Hampshire and more and more it seems in Manchester.”
John Delee, 22, of Salem, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.
Officers arrived on the scene at 12:47 a.m. after a report of gunshots on Old Granite Street, and found Pouliot on the ground with gunshot wounds. Pouliot was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fleury said in his 20 years in the restaurant and nightclub industry he has never experienced anything like it.
“I’m sad for all the families involved,” he said.
A video posted on multiple social media accounts shows Pouliot punching Delee, who immediately pulled the gun and fired multiple rounds.
Fleury said he believes the confrontation inside may have been with another person and the aggression appears to have far exceeded that of a bar spat.
A vigil was held Saturday night at the location of the murder.
The nearby SoHo Bistro and Lounge featured a handwritten sign, “NO Weapons Beyond this Point! -Management.” The bistro posted a note on Facebook.
“Thankfully these events were not started in our establishment, however we’d like to thank and acknowledge that Manchester PD was quick to respond and instrumental in ending the threat to anyone else,” the note read. “We would also like to thank our security team who were essential in locking down our establishment in a safe and timely manner.”
A GoFundMe has raised $3,285 of the $10,000 goal for funeral expenses and to support Pouliot’s daughter, Arabella, 2.
Eliza Waid, who started the campaign, went out to dinner with “Timmy” Pouliot a few hours before the murder. Pouliot was a kind soul and great father, she said.
“He helped people out when they were down and he lifted them back up with his words,” she said. “He motivated people to do what is right. He always put his daughter above everything.”
His father, Alan, remembers meeting someone who said Pouliot helped him get over suicidal thoughts and live a better life.
In 2019, a murder took place in the former Club ManchVegas parking lot after a confrontation inside. Other clubs in that section of downtown have also drawn a significant police presence over the years, including the former Whiskey’s 20.
Fleury has previously said part of the goal in opening in Manchester was to help clean up that section of the city.
“We try to be a positive influence on that town,” he said. “We try to focus on food and country music and create good energy. I’m sorry that happened outside our spot.”
On Sunday, the Goat featured a sign outdoors that read, “Brunch is always a good idea.” The bar and lounge area had a decent crowd around 10:15 a.m.
Fleury said the restaurant group requests and pays to have police detail on busy weekend nights. One was there Friday into Saturday, he said.
He was encouraged after a recent meeting with Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.
“We are aware that it is a city,” he said. “It is our cityscape location, we understand that. There is a big population there.”
Other locations are in Hampton and Portsmouth and is also expected to open a location in Newburyport, Mass.
Police continue to investigate and ask those who witnessed the shooting to call Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529, or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
Delee is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.