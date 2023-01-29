Police tape outside The Goat
Police tape remains after a murder early Saturday morning outside The Goat Bar and Grill on Old Granite Street in Manchester.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

The owner of the Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester says the man accused of shooting another man to death was asked to leave his establishment about an hour before the murder, which occurred outdoors on Old Granite Street.

Manchester police say a dispute occurred inside the bar leading to the confrontation out of the street, in which one man shot another multiple times.