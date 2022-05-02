NEW IPSWICH — Paul and Diane Knisley moved to their Ashby Road home 15 years ago with a dream of running a small farm and created their own “fairy tale” Story Book Farm.
On April 25, a fire destroyed everything they had built and invested in that dream.
It’s been a long and emotional week filled with tears for the couple with friends, family, customers and even strangers stopping by the farm to ask how they can help.
“It’s overwhelming,” Paul said at the farm late last week. “I couldn’t even talk to people.”
The 1850 post-and-beam barn was four stories high. The first floor of the barn had Paul’s milking parlor, the kitchen where Diane bottled the raw milk and the farm store where they sold milk, cream, eggs, pork, beef, yogurt, honey, maple syrup and freeze-dried produce.
Paul had invested in professional milking equipment normally used for dairy herds of 100 or more, even though he only had seven milking cows.
“It’s almost not like a commercial operation. It was our fairy tale,” Diane said.
All of the farm’s milking tools and supplies were destroyed in the fire and the barn’s subsequent collapse.
Paul, also a professional carpenter, had a woodworking shop on the second floor of the barn. The third floor was used by Diane for storage, including her collectibles. She dreamed of opening an antique shop one day. The fourth floor was for hay storage.
Paul is now in the process of sorting through the rubble, looking for anything of value. They also have to report what was lost to their insurance company, Diane said.
They had their farm equipment insured, but the policy was old and in need of updating, she said. Diane said she doesn’t know how much the insurance company will pay but doesn’t think it will cover what was lost.
She doubts they will be able to rebuild the barn. But perhaps they will be able to build a smaller one, she said.
It’s heartbreaking for the couple, who at 69 and 67 aren’t sure whether they should even rebuild the farm. “We’re getting old. It’s quite a project to start at my age,” Paul said.
But they are strengthened by the community support.
What made Story Book so magical to the Knisleys was how involved their three adult children and 11 grandchildren were with the business, Diane said. As well as how local children would come for visits to learn about farms.
“My kids, it’s always been their first job,” their daughter Marlene Damery said.
Following the fire, Damery started a GoFundMe page to help them recover. So far the page has raised more than $10,000. There is now also a TD Bank account (Story Book Farm Fund) people can donate to, and checks have been coming in the mail, Diane said.
Damery said local businesses are helping. The New Ipswich Market put out a donation jar and collected $399. Maria Hanley, owner of Willow Tree Yoga and Wellness studio, is donating $5 per class in May. And Stephanie Lumibao, of Steph Lumibao Photography in Greenville, is selling $20 digital photos of the farm and the dairy herd, with all proceeds going to the farm.
“We’ll just see what happens with the fundraising and how far we come,” Diane said.
Firefighters were called to the farm at 756 Ashby Road in New Ipswich April 25 just after 9:30 a.m., New Ipswich Fire Chief Meredith Lund said.
Lund said a passerby and a neighbor both called in the fire at the same time.
The Knisleys were not at home. The neighbor who reported the fire also helped save the house, running over to the farm and spraying water from a hose onto the home to keep the fire from spreading, the Knisleys said.
“He came over with the hose until the fire department got here,” Paul said. “It’s amazing that they saved it.”
While the house was spared, it has extensive smoke damage that prevents the couple from living in it. Diane said sleeping inside the house made her ill. They are staying in a camper on their property until the barn debris can be removed and a restoration company can clean up the smoke damage. The house cleanup is covered by insurance, Diane said.
The couple had seven milking cows and four calves. The milking cows were taken in by a friend who also keeps cows; one of the cows gave birth this week to a healthy calf. Paul said he gave away the four calves. No one was hurt in the fire, and the only animals affected were a dozen baby chicks that perished in the fire.
The dairy herd was not in the barn at the time. An Ashby, Mass., DPW employee who volunteered on scene corralled the cows in an enclosure away from the barn.
“It was a community event,” Lund said. “The neighbor rescued a dog and some birds from the inside of the house.”
The barn was so badly damaged, it was torn down because it was unsafe.
Lund said it will be difficult to determine the cause of the fire, but it is not suspicious.