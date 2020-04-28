BARNSTEAD -- Authorities are investigating an incident in which a person suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen Tuesday afternoon.
An ambulance was called to respond to Route 28 at North Barnstead Road and transported one person to Lakes Region General Hospital just after 3 p.m., according to Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association Dispatch logs.
Belknap County Sheriff Michael Moyer confirmed the Belknap County Regional Special Operations Group was put on standby, but its response was cancelled about 4 p.m.
Moyer said he was told that a suspect was in custody, but he had no other details.
Barnstead Chief of Police Paul Poirier was not available for comment, according to a dispatcher.