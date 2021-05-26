MANCHESTER — A 41-year-old man who authorities said shot at U.S. Marshals and police Wednesday morning before barricading himself inside a Union Street home died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a nearly nine-hour standoff.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said no law enforcement officers returned fire and no one else was injured.
The department used a drone to make initial entry into the home at 1454 Union St. before sending SWAT officers inside Wednesday afternoon. The man was found in the basement of the home, police said in a statement.
"We had this thing contained very, very quickly," Aldenberg said just after 5 p.m. "So the patrol officers get that credit. The SWAT response was quick."
Police had not identified the man as of Wednesday evening.
The man shot at a U.S. Marshal Service deputies who tried to issue a warrant at the home around 7:50 a.m. Manchester police SWAT team and the department's Bearcat armored vehicle arrived shortly after when the man would not come out.
Police closed surrounding streets and told neighbors to shelter in place while crisis negotiators attempted to speak with the man inside.
A SWAT team had been negotiating with the man via cellphone for several hours before losing contact, Aldenberg said around 3 p.m.
"It was a good open dialogue for an extended period of time," he said.
Several hours into the standoff, police shot an irritant into the home trying to force the man out. Other technology also was deployed, Aldenberg said.
“Before I put any SWAT officers unnecessarily into that residence, I am going to exhaust every piece of technology and equipment that I have before doing so,” the chief said. "Putting SWAT into that residence will be an absolute last step of this process."
Aldenberg said deputy marshals were met with three shots, but did not return fire. They called Manchester police, who took over the scene. The federal warrant was from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Aldenberg said.
Police said additional shots were fired after Manchester police arrived.
"We are under siege," said Elinor Kehas, who lives on nearby Whitford Street.
Police logs placed the address of the shooting at 1454 Union St., which is near the corner of North Acres Street. The address was the same location where a woman was shot during a domestic dispute last July. That shooting ended with a man killing himself.
According to media reports at the time, Barry Lord fired a gun at the woman and hit her twice. Police never named the woman, but she was hit in the legs and crawled to a roadway, where a passing driver stopped to help her.
Aldenberg said it is too soon to say whether the two incidents are connected.
As she drove near Heather Street, Sharyn Kelley of Bridge Street stopped amid police cruisers to take in the scene. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, fire department and AMR also responded.
“I just think this is crazy,” she said. “I can’t believe this is happening.”
She said she did not feel threatened because the city “has a great police force.”
“They are taking care of it,” she said.
Nashua police assisted with SWAT officers and its Bearcat. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Manchester fire and AMR also responded.
Union Leader Reporter Mark Hayward contributed to this report.