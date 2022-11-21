Barrington man, 25, killed in Dover crash early Sunday By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police say a Barrington man was killed early Sunday when the car he was driving hit several trees off Tolend Road in Dover.Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Dover police and fire personnel responded near the intersection of Tolend and Glen Hill roads for a report of a car crash.According to Dover police, a gray 2020 Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25, of Barrington was traveling westbound on Tolend Road when it left the road and crashed into several nearby trees.Holmquist was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.Tolend Road between Glen Hill Road and Route 125 was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash, officials said.The accident remains under investigation by the Dover Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.Anyone with additional information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Detective Molly Martuscello at 603-742-4646 or m.martuscello@dover.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Search underway for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains Barrington man, 25, killed in Dover crash early Sunday Mass. man charged with DWI after crash into Hampton restaurant +4 {{title}} Most Popular Search underway for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains Manchester Asst. Police Chief Steve Mangone to retire Mass. man charged with DWI after crash into Hampton restaurant Speed, road conditions cited in Piermont crash that claimed life of Pike woman New traffic pattern on Route 101 in Bedford Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries; driver may have fled to NH, police say Manchester police ID trucker who died in Monday accident Man accidentally shoots self in leg while target shooting Hunter injured in fall from tree stand in New Durham Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday Request News Coverage