A Barrington woman was killed and five others injured in a rollover crash that closed the Portsmouth traffic circle for approximately 5 hours early Thanksgiving Day, state police said.
Around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in Portsmouth, officials said in a release.
According to state police, a preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Porsche Macan driven by a man identified by officials as Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, was traveling along Route 1 Bypass South approaching the Portsmouth Traffic Circle when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and onto a curbed divider.
Police say the Porsche entered the travel portion of the Portsmouth traffic circle and into the grass median in the center of the circle, rolling several times. At the time of the crash, Troy and five passengers were in the Porsche, officials said.
Several of the occupants were ejected, state police said. Immediately following the crash, Portsmouth police and several passing motorists stopped at the scene to help the victims until emergency medical services arrived.
Four of the occupants were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while Troy and an additional occupant were transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, state police said.
“Approximately 5 hours after the crash, one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries at Portsmouth Regional Hospital,” state police said in a release.
State police identified the deceased as Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington. State police said no further information regarding the identity of the remaining occupants of the Porsche will be released.
The Portsmouth traffic circle was closed and traffic was diverted for approximately 5 hours early Thursday as troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel worked to remove the Porsche and other debris, before reopening at approximately 6:30 a.m.
The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (CAR) Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and processed the scene with the assistance of the Portsmouth police department’s Unmanned Aircraft System (Drone) Unit.
In a statement, state police said based upon preliminary investigation at the scene “excessive speed and impairment” were identified as potential factors in the crash, but “all aspects of this crash remain under investigation.”
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Goodwin by email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@DOS.NH.GOV or by contacting New Hampshire State Police Headquarters at (603) 223-4381.