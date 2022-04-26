A Barrington woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, state police said.
Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, state troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 16 South near mile marker 4.8. in Dover. Additional callers reported through 911 that a third vehicle was involved and a subject was lying in the roadway. Personnel from the Dover Fire Department and New Hampshire Department of Transportation also responded.
According to state police, a 2000 Volvo sedan, driven by Thomas Fuller, 26, of Kittery, Maine, and a 2013 Nissan Sentra, driven by Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington, were traveling southbound from the Dover Toll Plaza, parallel to one another in adjacent travel lanes, when the Nissan encroached into the travel lane of the Volvo just after passing beneath the Route 4 overpass, causing both drivers to take “evasive steering actions.”
“These actions led to both Fuller and Morgan losing control of their respective vehicles,” state police said in a news release. “The Volvo deviated from the right side of the roadway and came to a stop on the Exit 6 Southbound on-ramp. The Nissan continued in the opposing direction and collided with a concrete barrier along the median-side of the roadway.”
After hitting the barrier, the Nissan became disabled across the travel lane of the roadway, state police said.
After the initial crash, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, driven by Mark Sweeney, 48, of Farmington, was traveling southbound in the left lane. The truck hit the rear end of the Nissan, resulting in “additional trauma to both Morgan and the Nissan,” state police said.
Morgan was thrown from her vehicle, state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that distraction by an electronic device may have contributed” to the accident, state police said, however all aspects remain under investigation.
State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Gary Wood at Gary.J.Woodjr@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-4381.