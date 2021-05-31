Concord police were called for several incidents last week, Superintendent Kathleen Murphy wrote in a message to parents on Monday.
At Rundlett Middle School, a threat was posted on social media while at Beaver Meadow School a “student spoke to other students regarding a weapon being brought to school,” according to the note posted just after 5 p.m.
“In both cases the threats were determined not to be credible by the Concord Police,” the superintendent wrote.
A third situation involved “hateful messaging” being spray-painted on a school building and sidewalks.
“There is a strong lesson here for our students regarding the use of social media as well as how they express themselves through their words and actions,” Murphy wrote.
“Communicating negative and violent messages verbally, on social media sites, or by defacing property, has widespread effect on the entire school community and has significant impact on others and creates unnecessary anxiety and worry.”
She shared the information with parents “in hopes of your help to reinforce with the children the impact of messaging in any form and using any form of media for negative messaging.”