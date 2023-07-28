Bedford leaders want to build a new safety complex on South River Road that would give the growing town a second fire station and meet the town’s needs for at least the next 30 years.
Voters in March are expected to vote on the project, which is currently being designed and cost estimated. An estimated price tag is expected to be unveiled in October, according to Assistant Town Manager Jeanne Walker.
If approved, the combined police and fire complex at 300 South River Road would open in late 2025 or early 2026, she said.
“The Bedford Police and Fire Departments have outgrown their current facility, resulting in safety and operational issues with the building,” Walker said Friday. “A new facility provides solutions to these issues and provides EMS coverage in an area where most calls happen."
Plans call for a one-story building measuring 44,000 square feet with primary access from Cedarwood Drive and secondary access via a driveway on South River Road.
“What would happen is we would create a very elaborate driveway that encircles the Consignment Gallery,” Walker said.
Police would occupy about 24,000 square feet, a fire substation would use about 10,000 square feet with the final 10,000 square feet to be used for shared space and a covered parking/impoundment area.
“The fire department needs a substation in the South River Road area to improve response times for over 29% of its (total town) calls,” according to a question-and-answer sheet posted on the town’s website. “Both departments are currently using workarounds to get the job done, but the additional efforts are unsustainable and not economically responsible.”
The South River Road area includes high density housing, assisted living complexes and a large commercial area.
Last month, the town announced it had purchased 12 acres of land for $2.445 million, using money from the town’s facilities capital reserve fund.
That property includes the former A.P. Horne Nursery and the MacEwen home, as well as outbuildings that will be removed.
“Reasonably priced tracts of land are becoming increasingly difficult to find in this area,” the Q-and-A said. “The property itself is an investment and should the project not go forward, it could be resold.”
The current safety complex at 55 Constitution Drive was designed as general office space and retrofitted when the police and fire departments moved there in 1994.
Since that time, the town’s population has doubled to more than 23,700 and the number of police calls for service has surged fivefold to 43,291 last year. Fire/EMS calls are three times higher than what they were in 1994.
The town master plan in 2000 detailed the need to address emergency calls in the South River Road area. A bond proposal for a fire substation in 2014 garnered 56.7% approval but fell short of the two-thirds yes-vote needed.
The new safety complex would require 60% approval in the March vote.
The town’s construction management firm, Fulcrum Associates, along with architects from Lavallee Brensinger Architects hired to design the complex, presented plans to the town council this month.
According to plans, the central fire station would remain at the current complex, which is 32,000 square feet, to answer calls from the western parts of towns. The building department and public works administration also would stay. The planning department would move there to centralize permitting activity.
“I am excited that the town has been able to take this vital first step in solving our emergency response needs that will help ensure the safety and value of Bedford for decades to come,” William Carter, chair of the Bedford Town Council, said in a statement.