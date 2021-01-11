A Bedford man died early Monday morning as the result of a crash on I-293.
According to New Hampshire State Police Troop B, a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Daniel Dawson, 26, left the right side of the highway and struck a tree. Troopers responded to the scene about 2:07 a.m.
Dawson received fatal injuries in the wreck, in which excessive speed appears to have been a factor, state police said.
Anyone with information related to the crash can contact Trooper Riley LaCroix at riley.lacroix@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8952.