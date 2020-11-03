One person suffered minor injuries when a large, military-style tent that was being used for voting in Bedford went airborne during the blustery winds on Tuesday.
The mishap involved an enclosed, outside tent that was designated for voters unable to wear face masks, according to election workers.
“If anyone has seen 'The Wizard of Oz' and Dorothy and Toto and everything else, or Twister, yes, unfortunately, we did have an incident,” said Bill Klein, town moderator in Bedford.
Although there were bags of water that were holding down the sides of the enclosed tent, the water had slowly leaked out of the material, according to Klein.
“All of a sudden, once that water leaked out, the tent went up,” he said. “There was one minor injury.”
Election workers had an alternative plan in case the tent could not be used for voters without masks, and that plan was put in place immediately, Klein said. Fortunately, he said there were no maskless voters seeking to cast their ballots during the transition from outdoor to indoor voting, he said.
While there were no voters inside the tent at the time it went airborne, there were some volunteer poll workers inside of the structure.
The person who was injured did not require hospitalization, Klein said.
High turnout
Klein said Election Day was running smoothly at Bedford High School, where about 8,000 absentee ballots had been submitted. He was anticipating an additional 8,000 to 9,000 in-person ballots on Tuesday.
“This means that we will have blown the numbers off -- every number. The number of absentee votes and the number of in-person votes combined for the presidential election every four years, I think the highest number that we ever had was about 12,000 in the past,” said Klein. “We are looking at over 90% voter turnout, which I don’t think we have ever done before for any election.”
About a month ago, Bedford had about 18,000 registered voters, which climbed to nearly 19,000 prior to Tuesday. There were about 500 people at the Bedford polling site prior to 7 a.m. on Tuesday who were eager to register to vote, Klein said.
Matt Mowers, a Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, arrived Tuesday afternoon to cast his ballot in Bedford.
“I feel great. The total enthusiasm on the ground is palpable -- you feel it,” said Mowers. “Folks were lined up at some places at 5 a.m. You would have thought it was a U2 concert with a turnout like that.”