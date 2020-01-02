BEDFORD -- Several local police officers are being recognized for their investigative work, quick actions and other noteworthy acts throughout the past year.
Officers Norman Frink, Shannon Gardner, Thomas Maggiano, Nathan Slack and Tony Ssonko, as well as Sgt. Patrick Gilligan, all received commendation bars for distinguished unit action for proactive police work that resulted in locating a person responsible for several commercial burglaries in town.
“Each one of these officers went above and beyond the call of duty in different ways in support of the community they’re sworn to serve,” Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski said in a statement.
He was also referring to Officers Nicholas Fiorentino and Shannon Gardner, who each were honored last month with commendation bars for saving the life of a resident while responding to an incident in November.
Officer Michael Cherwin also received a life-saving award for his selfless efforts when he donated his bone marrow to a Leukemia patient last year, according to a release.
Virginia Martin, a communications specialist with Bedford Police Department, received a lifetime achievement award for her 34 years of service with the department; she retired on Tuesday.
During a special awards presentation last month, Officers Joshua Gray and James McMillen earned unit citations for their investigative work that resulted in an elderly couple being safely located after they went missing earlier this year.
Norman and Shirley Lepine, who both suffer from dementia, had been missing for nearly two days last April when they were eventually found by authorities in upstate New York.
Officers Gray, McMillen Scott Norris, Joseph Wilhelmy, Joseph Palmariello and Whitney Mansfield received the chief’s letter of recognition for their investigative efforts that led to arrests of multiple individuals responsible for a series of motor vehicle break-ins, according to a news release.
In addition, Frink earned a letter of recognition for his own work on a motor vehicle stop that resulted in an arrest for drug possession with the intent to distribute, as well as driving under the influence.
Also receiving letters of recognition for outstanding work were communication specialists Martin, Joanna Umenhofer, Nathan Byron, Raymond Menier, Lt. Michael Bernard and Monique Pliakos, records clerk.
The department also recognized Gray and Officer Zachary Mazzarella for their success in investigating several local cases of fraud, according to the release.
