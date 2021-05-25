Bedford’s town manager will decide whether two police officers will keep their jobs following an investigation into a series of TikTok videos that showed the patrolmen in uniform, using police vehicles and appearing to be on duty.
Police Chief John Bryfonski said this week the investigation is complete, and he is now preparing, assembling and reviewing all documentation such as transcripts and reports, which he said is extensive.
One Bedford police officer remains on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. A second employee is being investigated, however that officer continues to work, said Bryfonski.
“There are two employees involved, but upon advice of labor/legal counsel, I am unable to provide more identifiable information than that at this juncture,” said Bryfonski. “ … Job status is decided ultimately by the town manager after recommendations from the chief and director of (human resources).”
The videos both featured Bedford police officers known on TikTok as @officer_tino and @officerpiglet5oh; those accounts have been identified on YouTube as being operated by officers Nicholas Fiorentino and Adrien Dupuis, respectively, and match photographs of the officers on the police department’s website.
“My goal is to finish reviewing all documentation and compiling all reports and provide the case file to the town manager (Rick Sawyer) and HR director this week, again, barring any issues that might take time away from the process,” said Bryfonski. “I’ve been working each weekend on this in an effort to finish with all expediency.”
It has been one month since the investigation was launched on April 26.
In one of the video posts, Fiorentino, known on TikTok as @officer_tino, says he should consider making his own private channel. “No liberals allowed,” he says in the video that was initially posted on his public account, which has since been made private.
Another video includes a live segment where the song, “Bad Boys” plays in the background, as well as a post where he shops online for boots and other posts where he pretends to be responding to crimes.
Rolling down the window of his police vehicle, Fiorentino yells out to no one, “Hey, you look like you are going to shoot those people. Could you just not, oh, he is pointing it at me. I am out,” said Fiorentino while rolling up the window and driving away. In another segment he tells an unseen person to stop stabbing someone else as comical musical plays in the background.
In a separate TikTok post from Dupuis, or @officerpiglet5oh, who is also in uniform in what appears to be a police vehicle, the officer complains about the cruiser’s flashing emergency lights.
“I know it is a pretty bad thing to say since I am a cop, but these flashing lights are the worst thing in the (expletive) world,” he said.
Bryfonski said he will be as transparent as he is allowed, given certain constraints, about the outcome of the investigation.
“What I am able to say after the final decision(s) are made by the town manager will be governed by what our labor/legal counsel directs, balanced against New Hampshire RSAs, town HR rules and regulations and union contract, all of which are in play,” he said.