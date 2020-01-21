BELMONT – A head-on car crash on Province Road early Tuesday morning sent both drivers to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Police Chief Mark Lewandoski said he was driving to work when he crested a hill in the area of 702 Province Road and suddenly came upon the aftermath of the violent collision. He found both drivers conscious and talking, but trapped inside the wreckage of their vehicles with the temperature in single digits.
Fire Chief Mike Newall said his department was called to the scene about 8:22 a.m. and immediately requested help from Laconia Fire Department, which brought hydraulic rescue equipment to free the victims from the twisted wreckage. A second ambulance also was requested from Gilmanton Fire Department.
Chief Lewandoski said he cut the seat belt off the driver trapped in a Honda CRV. Multiple air bags had deployed in the small SUV and, along with the seat belt, had prevented the young man driving from suffering more severe injuries, he said.
The driver told the chief he was headed to Gilford High School at the time of the crash.
According to Lewandoski, a silver Honda four-door sedan was headed southbound when it drifted into the oncoming lane and struck the Honda CRV. As the driver of the car was not wearing a seat belt, the windshield showed evidence of being struck by his head, the police chief said.
The driver of the car was rushed by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia and then flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was taken to LRGH for treatment.
Province Road was closed for several hours while investigators photographed the scene and took measurements. It was reopened after the wreckage was removed, debris cleared and drying agents used to absorb spilled oil and antifreeze were swept up.