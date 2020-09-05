A 15-year-old Belmont girl broke her ankle while hiking on the Champney Brook Trail Saturday afternoon and had to be carried out by rescuers.
According to the Fish and Game Department, the teen was hiking with her parents on Mt. Chocorua and they were descending from the summit when she got hurt. A doctor who was also on the trail came to their aid and determined that the girl’s ankle was broken.
The teen’s father hiked out and found a local sheriff, who summoned help. Fish and Game conservation officers and rescuers from Lakes Region Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service responded, They found the teen and carried her out in a litter.