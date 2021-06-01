After it looked like the town of Bennington was losing its police force amid town hall upheaval, Police Chief Brett Sullivan and Sgt. Jason Lepine have agreed to remain on the job.
Lepine, who was due to leave this week for a job in nearby Hancock, declined to discuss specifics when reached on Tuesday. He said that after a non-public session with the Board of Selectmen both he and Sullivan, who was set to retire on May 31, agreed to continue providing police service.
Interim Town Administrator Deb Davidson confirmed that the officers are staying, but refused to answer any questions about the situation. She referred questions to Board of Selectmen Chair James Cleary.
Cleary did not respond to a request for comment.
The situation with the police department is one of many arising in the town of 1,500. According to Board of Selectmen meeting minutes, Lepine asked selectmen on April 20 to be named as Sullivan’s replacement, saying that he loved the community and wanted to continue to serve. Selectmen responded they were instead looking at regionalizing the department with Hancock. That merger seems to be on hold for the time being.
In February, selectmen terminated Road Agent Hazen Fisk’s employment after resident complaints about speeding. In April, the board received a written complaint about Town Administrator Kristie LaPlante. Meeting minutes indicate selectmen voted to suspend LaPlante that night, and two days later they terminated her employment. The document received on April 6 was sealed and is not public. LaPlante declined to comment.
Deputy Town Administrator and Tax Collector Dee French is resigning on May 31, after selectmen voted to make her position part-time. French is LaPlante’s mother.
Selectmen also received a complaint from a resident in March concerning a member of the police department, according to meeting minutes. That resulted in selectmen requesting radio dispatch logs to conduct an investigation, but the result of that inquiry is not known.