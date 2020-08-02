ERROL - Conservation officers say a Berlin man suffered a serious leg injury after getting a leg caught between a tire and an ATV in Errol Sunday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m. Sunday conservation officers were notified of a single vehicle ATV accident on Seven Islands Road in Errol. Personnel from Errol Fire and Rescue as well as conservation officers responded to the scene.
According to Fish and Game officials, the operator of the ATV, identified as Erik Thunberg
of Berlin, had been riding in a group of people when they came upon an exposed culvert in the trail. According to Thunberg, as he was driving over the culvert he began to lose control of the machine.
In an attempt to regain control, he put his leg down to help balance the ATV, and when he did this his leg got caught between the tire and body of the ATV, resulting in a serious leg injury.
A call to 911 was placed by a member of his riding party and Thunberg was transported by Errol Ambulance to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of his injury.
No further information is available.