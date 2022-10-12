Berlin man's pickup struck in Farmington By Donna M. Perry Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save FARMINGTON, Maine — A car and a pickup truck collided Monday near the entrance to the Irving Big Stop on Wilton Road, also known as U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4.The crash, which occurred at about 1:50 p.m., slowed traffic and brought one lane to a stop for a short time, according to Sgt. Jesse Clement of the Farmington Police Department.No one was injured, Clement said.The car was trying to leave the Big Stop at 507 Wilton Road while a tractor-trailer was stopped as it entered the restaurant and truck stop.The car, driven by Nicholas Lombardi, 23, of Farmington, pulled out of the Big Stop lot and into the path of the pickup truck, which was traveling south on Wilton Road, Clement said.The driver of the pickup truck has been identified at Connor Kerivan, 23, of Berlin, New Hampshire.The tractor-trailer was not involved in the crash, Clement said.Farmington Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded to the crash.Both vehicles were towed from the scene.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Longtime Derry police chief Ed Garone dies +3 Prices rise for Nashua police vehicles adding $63,000 to bill Man, 18, from Nashua dies after fall while climbing at Clough State Park State Police remind drivers to move over for flashing lights {{title}} Most Popular Man jumped from Bridge Street Bridge in Manchester Man, 18, from Nashua dies after fall while climbing at Clough State Park Man reported missing in Wolfeboro Swerving driver crashes on Route 101 Manchester police arrest man after stabbing on South Willow Manchester's Station 9 to close Friday, with work on new firehouse beginning later this month State police: 25 drivers going faster than 90 mph in three-hour period Tractor trailer crash closes lanes on I-89 in Grantham for several hours Wednesday Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night Fatal dirt bike crash remains under investigation in Hudson Request News Coverage