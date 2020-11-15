State police say a Berlin woman was killed Sunday morning after her SUV went off Interstate 93 South in Sanbornton and hit a tree.
Around 11:53 a.m. Sunday state police responded to a report of a single car crash on I-93 South in Sanbornton.
Upon arrival, troopers reported finding a Toyota Rav4 that had driven off the roadway to the left, into the median, then into a tree.
The driver, identified as Barbara Riff, 73, of Berlin, was pronounced dead on scene.
Interstate 93 South was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Samuel Provenza at 603-223-6162 or email at Samuel.P.Provenza@DOS.NH.GOV