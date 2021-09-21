BERLIN — The rehabilitation of the Mason Street Bridge is nearing completion, with re-opening of the downtown span over the Androscoggin River eyed for mid-October.
The project, which is being done by R.M. Piper of Plymouth, began nearly a month ago.
According to the city, repairs are being done to the bridge’s deck, concrete abutments and piers. On the list for replacement are girder bearings, expansion joints and the bridge’s barrier membrane and pavement.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said the project was more than “a third complete,” adding that “there were no surprises.”
The bridge “wasn’t in danger of collapsing,” he said, “but it was red-listed for a reason.”
Following an inspection on Oct. 28, 2020, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation placed the Mason Street Bridge on its 2020 list of “Municipally Owned Red List Bridges.”
The agency evaluates each “major structural element” of a bridge — there are “red lists” for state-owned and municipally-owned bridges — and assigns it a numeric and color value.
The NH DOT gave the Mason Street Bridge a six for the condition of its deck; a seven for superstructure; but a four for substructure.
Because the western side of the bridge goes over a canalized section of the Androscoggin — the water is used to power the Smith Hydroelectric Station — the bridge project required “some pretty considerable coordination” with the station operator, Central Rivers Power, Grenier said.
“The first phase is rebuilding the bridge joints and to do some concrete work to the bridge abutment and then the steel work and next year there will be a little bit more work, but we’re doing most of it this year,” Grenier said.
The Mason Street Bridge is closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Drivers can use either the Cleveland Bridge or Twelfth Street Bridge to cross the Androscoggin.