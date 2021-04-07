A bicyclist collided with a garbage truck and was seriously injured in North Hampton.
According to Police Chief Kathryn Mone, 59-year-old Robert Davis of Hebron was bicycling south in the area of 84 Woodland Road around 10 a.m. when he collided with a 2020 Mack garage truck owned by Waste Management of Rochester.
The truck was operated by Roderick Celley, 56, of Milton.
North Hampton Fire and Rescue and the North Hampton Police Department responded to the scene.
Mone said Davis was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries, but they were not believed to be life-threatening.
New Hampshire State Police were called in to inspect the commercial truck.
Mone said no charges are expected.
Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the North Hampton Police Department.