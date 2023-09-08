NASHUA -- Police officers investigating the Friday morning collision between a Nashua Transit bus and a bicycle continued following up on witness accounts and video clips throughout much of the day as the bicyclist underwent treatment at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
The crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Main Street near the intersection of Lake Street, according to police, who also said that it appears the bus and bicyclist were both traveling north on Main Street at the time.
Police identified the cyclist as a 56-year-old Nashua man, but did not identify him. They described his injuries -- which included a head injury -- as serious, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.
Upon a preliminary examination of the cyclist, first responders issued a trauma alert for the nearby Medical Center, which is just two blocks from the scene.
Nashua police Sgt. John Cinelli said later Friday that the investigation into the crash was ongoing. Key to the investigation, he noted, is the fact that Nashua Transit buses are equipped with video cameras that are designed to cover a 360-degree area around the vehicles.
The bus, which was covering Route 6A, had no passengers onboard at the time, Cinelli said. He said the driver, who wasn't identified by name, was uninjured.
Police taped off an area around the scene that reduced northbound travel to one lane for a period of time.
Meanwhile, the crumpled bicycle lay on the street within the taped-off area, along with a pair of sneakers that were about 15 feet apart.
The cyclist's condition and the nature of his injuries weren't immediately available.
Anyone who may have additional information on the crash can contact Nashua police at 594-3500 or call its Crime Line at 589-1665.