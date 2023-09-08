Nashua crash

The bicycle and Nashua Transit bus involved in Friday morning's collision near Main and Lake streets sit about 20 feet apart within a taped-off area as police investigate the incident.

 Jeffrey Hastings

NASHUA -- Police officers investigating the Friday morning collision between a Nashua Transit bus and a bicycle continued following up on witness accounts and video clips throughout much of the day as the bicyclist underwent treatment at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

The crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Main Street near the intersection of Lake Street, according to police, who also said that it appears the bus and bicyclist were both traveling north on Main Street at the time.