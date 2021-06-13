A rescue team helped a mountain biker who experienced a seizure on Black Cap Mountain in North Conway on Friday, Fish and Game said.
Officials were notified around 4:30 p.m.
The 24-year-old man from Silver Lake was biking with his father when he experienced tunneling vision while descending the Hurricane trail off the Black Cap trail. He collapsed and began having a seizure, according to a news release.
The two bikers were approximately three quarters of a mile from the trailhead.
Along with Fish and Game, North Conway Fire Department, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and SOLO Wilderness Medicine responded.
The biker was able to walk some of the way with the rescue team eventually carrying him out, according to the release.
They arrived back at the trailhead around 6:15 p.m. and the man was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment by ambulance.