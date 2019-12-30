MANCHESTER — An electric fire caused the Dunkin’ on Londonderry Turnpike to close Monday, according to fire officials.
Firefighters arrived at 122 Londonderry Turnpike at 4:15 p.m. after employees smelled smoke and discovered the back side of a cooking machine on fire. There were no injuries, according to a news release.
The fire, which extended from an electrical outlet up an adjacent wall, was under control by 4:37 p.m. Crews had to open up the wall in an effort to extinguish the blaze. The damage is estimated at $3,000.
“Dunkin’ employees discharged an extinguisher in an attempt to extinguish the flames to no avail. The employees evacuated and called 911,” the release reads.
The Manchester Health Department is working with managers to get the restaurant open as soon as possible. The restaurant will remain closed until Tuesday morning, possibly longer, the release reads.
