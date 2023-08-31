Social media footage shows deadly fire in Johannesburg

Smoke rises from a burning building amid a deadly fire in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday in this image obtained from social media. 

 X/@odirileram/via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG -- More than 70 people were killed overnight when a fire raged through a run-down, five-story Johannesburg apartment block, one of the worst such disasters in a city where poverty, household fires and homelessness are widespread.

The building was gutted, blackened by soot and still smoldering on Thursday as emergency services gathered around it and bodies lay covered in blankets on a nearby street.