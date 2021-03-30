Police have identified the deceased man found by boaters last week in the Merrimack River as Greg Surbey, the Nashua resident who was reported missing three weeks ago.
The Tyngsborough (Mass.) Police Department said boaters discovered the body floating in the water around 4:30 p.m. on March 21 in the area of the Larson Avenue boat ramp in Tyngsborough.
The body was recovered by fire and police personnel, and was later identified as Surbey. Nashua police released a statement Tuesday identifying Surbey, 37, of Nashua as the deceased.
“We are trying to give the family some time to process and grieve,” Lt. Patrick Hannon of the Nashua Police Department said Tuesday. “We know there were a lot of people in the area who knew him.”
An autopsy was conducted last Monday in Massachusetts, and Hannon said Surbey’s cause of death is undetermined.
“There was no indication of foul play,” said Hannon.
A large section of the Merrimack River runs through the Gate City, including the waterway underneath the East Hollis Street bridge that flows south into Tyngsborough.
Although foul play is not suspected, Hannon said Nashua police are continuing to investigate to try to determine what may have led Surbey to the river.
Surbey, who unsuccessfully ran as a candidate for the Nashua Board of Education in 2019 and as a candidate for the Nashua Board of Aldermen in 2015, was reported missing on March 10; police issued a press release two days later about his disappearance.
Surbey previously worked at MIT Lincoln Labs in Massachusetts and PeopleNet in Bedford, and most recently was unemployed and working on a private project.
His former girlfriend, Linda Lagana of Nashua, reported Surbey missing after realizing that all communication with friends and family ended on Feb. 5. Earlier this month, Lagana said she remained hopeful there would be a logical explanation for his disappearance.
“I am extremely concerned. There is some oddness right now in that nobody knows what is going on. This is definitely out of character for him. Nothing is adding up,” she said at the time.
Nashua police said the family is requesting and appreciating privacy during this time of mourning.