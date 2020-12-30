Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in a parking lot near Massabesic Front Park as Cynthia Halloran, 69, of Manchester.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday, but the cause and manner of death were not determined, pending further investigation, according to the Attorney General's Office.
Halloran's body was discovered at about 7:30 Wednesday morning.
Investigators erected a white tent over the body and limited access to the parking lot, which is across Bypass 28 from the entrance to the lakeside park.
Police also strung four lines of yellow police tape across the bike path that runs adjacent to the parking lot. Evidence markers were placed throughout the parking lot.
Manchester police are investigating the death, and are tracing Halloran’s whereabouts between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. If you have information, contact detectives of the Manchester Police Department at 668-8711.