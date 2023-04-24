Body found this month in Nashua was missing local man, 24 Staff Report Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Victor Varela Colindres Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A body found in the Merrimack River in Nashua this month has been identified as that of a Nashua man reported missing in January.Authorities identified him as Victor Varela Colindres, 24.Police said his death doesn’t appear suspicious. He was last seen Jan. 15.On April 13, a witness on a boat told police he believed there was a body, which authorities retrieved.Anyone with further information can call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 589-1665. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Body found this month in Nashua was missing local man, 24 'Very high probability' remains found in Hampstead swamp are man missing since July, police say +2 Resident and firefighter injured in Merrimack house fire Sunday Manchester woman charged with DWI after driving wrong way on I-93 Recent tragedies raise questions in NH about gun laws and culture +3 Lawmakers in some states see a need for higher speed limits Load more {{title}} Most Popular Lawyer: Video surveillance captures demise of Strafford County jail inmate Londonderry Home Depot evacuated after caller claims explosive device in store Coast Guard finds three 'unresponsive' people near overturned boat; search still on for fourth boater Manchester woman charged with DWI after driving wrong way on I-93 Man dies in Meredith fire Dartmouth football coach had leg amputated after bicycle crash Lisbon resident killed in Northfield crash, state police confirm 'Very high probability' remains found in Hampstead swamp are man missing since July, police say Derry police ID motorcyclists who died in accident Thursday NH police dogs join Boston Marathon security efforts Request News Coverage