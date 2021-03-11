The body of an 80-year-old man was found in the Piscataqua River at Four Tree Island in Portsmouth on Thursday morning.
At approximately 10:18 a.m., a man and woman were walking near the scene when they saw a body in the water on the East side of the island at the base of the jetty, according to a press release from New Hampshire Marine Patrol.
The couple immediately called 911 and local emergency rescue crews were alerted to the situation. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Portsmouth Police Department and New Hampshire State Police.
The body was removed from the water at around 12:45 p.m. by members of the Portsmouth Fire Department.
According to the press release, the man was dressed in a jacket, jeans and work boots.
The name of the man will be released after next of kin are notified.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information about what happened is urged to contact Sgt. Steve O’Connor at Marine Patrol by calling 603-227-2114.